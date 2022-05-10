Aaj Ka Panchang, May 10, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 10, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday or Mangalvar will mark the Navami Tithi (till 07:24 pm) and then the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. Devotees will celebrate Sita Navami to mark the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita. Married women will keep a day long fast to pray for their husbands’ long lives. The Madhyahna Muhurat will be observed from 10:57 am to 13:39 pm with the Madhyahna moment being 12:18 pm.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 10

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to be rising at 05:34 am and set at 07:02 pm on Tuesday. Moon is predicted to be rising at 01:30 pm on May 10 and setting at 02:33 am on May 11.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for May 10

Navami tithi will be in effect on Tuesday upto 07:24 pm. After this time, Dashami tithi will remain in effect. Magha nakshatra or constellation is predicted to be in effect upto 06:40 pm, after which Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be in effect. On Tuesday, the Moon is going to be in the Simha rashi, and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for May 10

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:09 am and be in effect up to 04:52 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:51 am to 12:45 pm on Tuesday. Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 06:48 pm to 07:12 pm on Tuesday. Vijaya Muharat is predicted to start from 02:32 pm to 03:26 pm on Tuesday.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 10

As per Panchang, Rahu Kalam will set in at 03:40 pm and end at 05:21 pm. Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 12:18 pm to 01:59 pm on this day. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 08:56 am to 10:37 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on May 10 from 08:15 am to 09:09 am and 11:14 pm to 11:56 pm.

