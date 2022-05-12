Aaj Ka Panchang, May 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 12, 2022: The Panchang for Thursday or Guruwar will mark the Ekadashi Tithi (till 06:51 pm) after which the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month will be in effect. Devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate fast every Ekadashi to receive the blessing of the Lord. The fast is concluded the next morning.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 12

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 05:32 am and set at 07:03 pm on Thursday. Moon is predicted to be rising at 03:07 pm on May 12 and setting at 03:36 am on May 13.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for May 12

Ekadashi tithi will be in effect on Thursday up to 06:51 pm. After this time, Dwadashi tithi will remain in effect. Uttara Phalguni nakshatra or constellation is predicted to be in effect up to 07:30 pm, after which Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect. On Thursday, the Moon is going to be in the Kanya Rashi and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for May 12

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will set in at 04:08 am and be in effect till 04:50 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:51 am to 12:45 pm on Thursday. Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 06:49 pm to 07:13 pm on May 12. Vijaya Muharat is predicted to start from 02:33 pm to 03:27 pm on May 12.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 12

As per Panchang, Rahu Kalam will set in at 01:59 pm and end at 03:40 pm. Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 08:55 am to 10:36 am on this day. The Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 05:32 am to 07:14 am. Dur Muharat will fall twice on May 12 from 10:03 am to 10:57 am and then from 03:27 pm to 04:21 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.