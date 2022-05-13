Aaj Ka Panchang, May 13, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 13, 2022: The Panchang for Friday or Shukravar will mark the Dwadashi Tithi (till 05:27 pm) after which the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month will be in effect. Devotees of Lord Krishna will celebrate this Dwadashi as Parashurama Dwadashi since Lord Parashuram was born on Dwadashi in the Shukla Paksha Of Vaishakha month.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 13

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 05:32 am and set at 07:04 pm on Friday. Moon is predicted to be rising at 04:07 pm on May 13 and setting at 04:09 am on May 14.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for May 13

Dwadashi tithi will be in effect on Friday up to 05:27 pm. After this time, Trayodashi tithi will remain in effect. Hasta Phalguni nakshatra or constellation is predicted to be in effect up to 06:48 pm, after which Chitra Nakshatra will be in effect. On Friday, the Moon will remain in the Kanya Rashi and the Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for May 13

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will set in at 04:08 am and be in effect till 04:50 am on May 13. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:51 am to 12:45 pm on Friday. Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 06:50 pm to 07:14 pm on May 13. Vijaya Muharat is predicted to start from 02:33 pm to 03:27 pm on May 13.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 13

As per Panchang, Rahu Kalam will set in at 10:36 am and end at 12:18 pm. Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 07:13 am to 08:55 am on this day. The Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 03:41 pm to 05:22 pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice on May 13 from 08:14 am to 09:08 am and then from 12:45 pm to 01:39 pm.

