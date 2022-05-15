Aaj Ka Panchang, May 15, 2022: Check Out Nakshatra, Tithi, Shubh, Ashubh Muhurat For Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 15, 2022: The Panchang for Sunday or Ravivar will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi (till 12:45 pm) after which the purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month will be in effect. Devotees of Lord Krishna will celebrate Kurma Jayanti to mark the birth of Kurma avatar of Lord Vishnu. Vrishabha Sankranti will also be celebrated to mark the beginning of the second moth in Hindu solar calendar.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 15

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 05:30 am and set at 07:05 pm on Sunday. Moon is predicted to be rising at 06:18 pm on May 15 and setting at 05:25 am on May 16.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for May 15

Chaturdashi tithi will be in effect on Sunday up to 12:45 pm. After this time, Purnima tithi will remain in effect. Swati Phalguni nakshatra or constellation is predicted to be in effect up to 03:35 pm, after which Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect. On Sunday, the Moon will remain in the Tula rashi and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi till 05:44 am after which it will move into Vrishabha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for May 15

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will set in at 04:07 am and be in effect till 04:49 am on May 15. Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:50 am to 12:45 pm on Sunday. Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 06:51 pm to 07:15 pm on May 15. Vijaya Muharat is predicted to start from 02:33 pm to 03:28 pm on May 15.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 15

As per Panchang, Rahu Kalam will set in at 05:23 pm and end at 07:05 pm. Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 03:41 pm to 05:23 pm on this day. The Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 12:18 pm to 01:59 pm. Dur Muharat will fall only once on May 15 from 05:16 pm to 06:10 pm.

