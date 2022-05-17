Aaj Ka Panchang, May 17, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 17, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday will mark the Pratipada Tithi (up to 06:25 AM), after which the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month will take effect. The day will also mark Narada Jayanti. It is observed to mark the triumph of truth and purity over evil. Narada muni was a fervent devotee of Lord Vishnu and could usually be heard chanting devotional songs in his favour. His singing is complemented by his Veena.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON May 17

According to Panchang, the sunrise is expected to occur around 05:29 AM. The sunset time is projected to be 07:06 PM. Whereas the moon will rise on May 17 at 08:42 PM AM and set at 06:12 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR May 17

The Pratipada Tithi will be active till 06:25 AM on May 17. The Anuradha Nakshatra or constellation will be in force until 10:46 AM after which it will be substituted by the Jyeshtha Nakshatra on Tuesday. The Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi, and the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 17

The Abhijit muhurat will be in force on Tuesday from 11:50 AM to 12:45 PM, according to Panchang. The Brahma muhurat will begin at 04:06 AM and will go until 04:48 AM. The Godhuli muhurat will take effect at 06:52 PM and will last until 07:16 PM. The Vijaya muhurat will be in force on Tuesday from 02:34 PM to 03:28 PM, while the Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be in effect from 07:06 PM to 08:08 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 17

Rahu Kalam will be in effect from 03:42 PM to 05:24 PM. Dur Muhurtam will be held on Tuesday from 08:13 AM to 09:07 AM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be in effect from 08:53 AM to 10:36 AM, while the Gulikai Kalam muhurat will be in force from 12:18 PM to 02:00 PM. The Ganda Moola muhurat on the other hand will be in effect from 10:46 AM to 05:29 AM the next day.

