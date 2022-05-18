Aaj Ka Panchang, May 18, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 18, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday or budhavaar will mark the Tritiya Tithi (till 11:36 PM) and subsequently the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 18

The Sun will rise at 05:29 AM and set at 07:07 PM on Wednesday. The Moon will rise at 09:52 PM on May 18 and set at 07:08 AM the following day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 18

Tritiya tithi will be in force until Wednesday at 11:36 p.m. The Chaturdashi tithi will continue to be in effect after this period. The Jyeshtha nakshatra or constellation will be in force until 08:10 AM, when it will be replaced by the Mula nakshatra. The Moon will be in Vrishchika Rashi until up until 08:10 AM on Wednesday, whereas the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 18

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 04:06 AM and end at 04:47 AM. While Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect on Wednesday from 06:53 PM to 07:17 PM. Vijaya Muhurta will begin at 02:34 PM and end at 03:29 PM. Moreover, Vijaya Muharat is supposed to begin at 02:34 PM and end at 03:29 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 18

According to Panchang, Rahu Kalam will begin at 12:18 PM and end at 02:00 PM. On this day, Gulikai Kaal will be observed from 10:35 AM to 12:18 PM. The Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 07:11 AM to 08:53 AM. Dur Muharat will appear today between 11:50 AM and 12:45 PM.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.