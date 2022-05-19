Aaj Ka Panchang, May 19, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 19, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday or Guruvaar will mark the Chaturthi Tithi (until 08:23 PM) and then the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. Ekadanta Sankashti is also celebrated on this day. On Ekadanta Sankashti, Lord Ganesha’s Chanaka Raja Ekadanta Ganapathi form and the Sri Chakra Peetha are worshipped.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 19

On Thursday, the Sun will rise at 05:28 AM and set at 07:07 PM. On May 19, the Moon will rise at 10:56 PM and set at 08:10 AM the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 19

As per panchang, the Chaturthi tithi will remain in effect until 08:23 PM. The Panchami tithi will remain in effect beyond this time. The Mula nakshatra will be in effect until 08:10 AM and then it will be replaced by the Purva Ashadha nakshatra. On Thursday, the Moon will be in Dhanu Rashi, while the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 19

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:05 AM and will conclude at 04:47 AM. While Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 06:54 PM to 07:18 PM on Thursday. The Abhijit Muhurta will start at 11:50 AM and end at 12:45 PM. Furthermore, Vijaya Muharat is due to start at 02:34 PM and end at 03:29 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 19

Rahu Kalam will begin at 02:00 PM and end at 03:42 PM, according to Panchang. Gulika Kaal will be observed on this day from 08:53 AM to 10:35 AM. From 05:28 AM to 07:11 AM, the Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect. Dur Muharat will appear between 10:01 AM and 10:56 AM today.

