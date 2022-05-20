Aaj Ka Panchang, May 20, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 20, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday or shukravaar will mark the Panchami Tithi (till 5:28 pm) and subsequently the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 20

The Sun will rise at 5:28 am and set at 7:08 pm on Friday. The Moon will rise at 11:52 pm on May 20 and set at 9:18 am the following day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 20

The Panchami tithi will be in force until 5:28 pm, according to panchang. The Shashthi tithi will continue to be in effect beyond this day. The Uttara Ashadha nakshatra will be in force until 1:18 am, after which the Shravana nakshatra will take over. The Moon will be in Dhanu Rashi on Friday, while the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 20

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 4:05 am and end at 4:46 am. While Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect on Friday from 6:54 pm to 7:18 pm. The Abhijit Muhurta will begin at 11:50 am and will finish at 12:45 pm. Vijaya Muharat is set to begin at 2:34 pm and end at 3:29 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 20

According to the Panchang, Rahu Kalam will take place between 10:35 am and 12:18 pm. On this day, Gulika Kaal will be observed from 7:10 am to 8:53 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 3:43 pm to 5:25 pm. Dur Muharat will begin today at 8:12 am and last till 9:06 AM.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.