Aaj Ka Panchang, May 21, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 21, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday or shanivaar will mark the Shashthi Tithi (till 2:59 pm) and then the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 21

On Saturday, the Sun will rise at 5:27 am and set at 7:08 pm. The Moon is expected to rise at 12:39 am on May 22, and set at 10:27 am

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 21

According to panchang, the Shashthi tithi will be in effect until 2:59 pm. The Saptami tithi will remain in effect after today. The Shravana nakshatra will be in effect until 11:46 pm, when it will be replaced by the Dhanishtha nakshatra. On Saturday, the Moon will be in Makara Rashi, while the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 21

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:05 am and will conclude at 4:46 am. While Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 6:55 pm to 7:19 pm on Saturday. The Abhijit Muhurta will start at 11:50 am and end at 12:45 pm Vijaya Muharat is due to begin at 2:35 pm and finish at 3:29 pm

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 21

Rahu Kalam will occur between 08:53 am and 10:35 pm, according to the Panchang. Gulika Kaal will be observed on this day from 5:27 am to 7:10 am. From 2:00 pm to 3:43 pm, the Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect. Dur Muharat will start today at 5:27 am and will last till 6:22 am.

