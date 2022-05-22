Aaj Ka Panchang, May 22, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 22, 2022: This Sunday, or Ravivaar, the Panchang will mark the Saptami Tithi (till 12:59 pm) and subsequently the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 22

The Sun will rise at 05:27 am and set at 07:09 pm on Sunday. The Moon, on the other hand, will rise at 01:19 am on May 23 and set at 11:34 am.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 22

The Saptami tithi will be in effect till 12:59 pm, according to panchang. Following that the Ashtami tithi will continue in effect. The Dhanishtha nakshatra will last until 11:46 pm when it will be replaced by the Shatabhisha nakshatra. The Moon will be in Makara Rashi till 11:12 am on Sunday before shifting to Kumbha Rashi, while the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 22

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start at 4:04 am and end at 4:46 am. While Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect on Sunday from 6:55 pm to 7:19 pm. The Abhijit Muhurta will begin at 11:50 am and will conclude at 12:45 pm. Vijaya Muharat is due to start at 2:35 pm and end at 3:30 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 22

According to the Panchang, Rahu Kalam will occur between 05:26 pm and 07:09 pm. On this day, Gulika Kaal will be observed from 03:43 pm to 05:26 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 12:18 pm to 02:01 pm. Dur Muharat will begin today at 05:19 pm and end at 06:14 pm.

