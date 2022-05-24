Aaj Ka Panchang, May 24, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 24, 2022: This Tuesday, we will observe the Navami Tithi (till 10:45 am) and then the Dashami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. There are four auspicious muhurats in the day for those who want to perform a puja or hold an event. Here are the details for today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 24

On Tuesday, the Sun will rise at 5:26 am and set at 7:10 pm. On May 25, the Moon will rise at 2:25 am and set at 1:38 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 24

According to Drik Panchang, the Navami tithi will be in force until 10:45 am. After that, the Dashami tithi will come into effect. The Purva Bhadrapada nakshatra will stay till 10:33 pm when it will be replaced by the Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra. The Moon will be in Kumbha Rashi till 4:27 pm on Tuesday, then in Meena. The Sun, on the other hand, will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 24

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat begins at 4:04 am and concludes at 4:45 am. On Tuesday, Godhuli Muhurat will be from 6:56 pm to 7:20 pm. The Abhijit Muhurta starts at 11:51 am and lasts until 12:46 pm. Vijaya Muharat is scheduled to begin at 2:35 pm and conclude at 3:30 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 24

Rahu Kalam will occur between 3:44 pm and 5:27 am. Gulika Kaal will be observed on this day from 12:18 pm to 2:01 pm. From 8:52 am to 10:35 am, it is the time for the Yamaganda. Dur Muharat begins today at 8:11 am and ends at 9:06 am.

