Aaj Ka Panchang, May 25, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 25, 2022: The Dashami Tithi (till 10:32 am) and subsequently the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month will be observed on Wednesday. To do a puja or hold an event at the correct time, find out the auspicious and inauspicious muhurats for the day. Here are all the details you need to know.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 25

The Sun will rise at 5:26 am and set at 7:11 pm on Wednesday. The Moon will rise at 2:25 am and set at 2:36 pm on May 26.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 25

The Dashami tithi will be in effect till 10:32 am, according to Drik Panchang. The Ekadashi tithi will take effect after that. The Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra will last till 11:20 pm when the Revati nakshatra will take its place. On Wednesday, the Moon will be in Meena Rashi. On the other side, the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 25

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 4:04 am and end at 4:45 am. Godhuli Muhurat will start at 6:57 pm and end at 7:21 pm on this day. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:36 pm and conclude at 3:31 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 25

Rahu Kalam will arrive in the early morning at 12:18 pm and will stay till 02:01 am. From 10:35 am until 12:18 pm, Gulika Kaal will be observed. The Yamaganda will take place between 07:09 am and 08:52 am. Dur Muharat starts at 11:51 am and ends at 12:46 am today.

