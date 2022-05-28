Aaj Ka Panchang, May 28, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 28, 2022: The panchang for Saturday or shanivaar will mark the Trayodashi Tithi (up to 1:09 pm) of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. On this day we commemorate Masik Shivratri in which devotees will observe fast and worship Lord Shiva. Check out more details of the day here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 28

The Sun is expected to rise at 05:25 am on Saturday, according to Panchang. It will come down by 7:12 in the evening. The Moon is predicted to rise from 4:28 am on May 29 while it will set by 05:24 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 28

Trayodashi tithi will begin at will remain in effect till 1:09 PM on May 28. After this time, the Chaturdashi tithi will come into effect. The Bharani Nakshatra or constellation will be present till the next day 4:39 am. The Moon will be in the Mesha Rashi and the Sun will be in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 28

For any new work that we want to be successful, we shall begin it at auspicious timings only. On this Saturday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will arrive from 4:03 am to 4:44 am. Abhijit Muhurat will come into force from 11:51 am till 12:46 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat to arrive are from 6:59 pm to 7:23 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:36 pm and end at 3:32 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 28

Along with auspicious timings on May 28, there are a few inauspicious timing that we should be aware of. This day Rahu Kaal will take place from 8:52 am to 10:35 am and Gulikai Kaal will arise from 5:25 am to 7:08 am. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 2:02 pm and will end at 3:45 pm. Dur Muharat is going to be observed two times. First from 5:25 am to 6:20 am and then from 6:20 am to 7:15 am.

