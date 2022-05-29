Aaj Ka Panchang, May 29, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 29, 2022: The Sunday or Ravivaar will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi (up to 2:54 pm) which will be replaced by the Amavasya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. If you are willing to start a new work, you must be aware of the auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 29

According to Panchang, the Sun is predicted to rise at 5:24 am and set at 7:13 pm. Whereas the Moon is expected to rise at 5:04 am on May 30 and set at 6:21 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 29

On this day the Chaturdashi tithi will be in effect until 2:54 pm. Thereafter, the Amavasya tithi will take the place. The Krittika nakshatra will stay for the whole night and subsequently it will be replaced by the Shakuni nakshatra. The Moon will be in Mesha Rashi till 11:16 am on Sunday while the Sun will be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 29

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat of the day is going to begin at 4:04 am and conclude at 4:44 am. Godhuli Muhurat on Sunday will arrive from 6:59 pm to 7:23 pm. The Abhijit Muhurta will start at 11:51 am and end at 12:46 pm. Vijaya Muharat is due to commence at 2:37 pm and last till 3:32 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 29

Rahu Kalam will arrive between 5:29 pm and 7:13 am. Gulika Kaal on the other hand will occur this day from 3:46 pm to 5:29 pm. Dur Muharat will start at 5:22 pm and finish at 6:18 am. The timings for the Yamagandam Muhurat to emerge are 12:19 pm to 2:02 pm.

