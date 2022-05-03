Aaj Ka Panchang, May 3, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 3, 2022: The Panchang for Tuesday or Mangalvar will mark the Tritiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. On this day, various Hindu festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti and Matangi Jayanti are celebrated. Parshuram Jayanti is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu while Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is celebrated to bring good luck and success in our lives. People purchase gold on this day as it is believed to bring prosperity to the household.

ALSO READ: Happy Parshuram Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 3

According to Panchang, the Sun will be rising at 05:39 am and setting at 6:57 pm on Tuesday. Moon is predicted to be rising at 07:06 am on May 4 and setting at 09:25 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details With Their Timings for May 3

Tritiya tithi will be in effect all day on Tuesday. Rohini Nakshatra or constellation will be in effect all day. Mrigashirsha nakshatra is predicted to be in effect from 03:18 am. On Tuesday, the Moon is going to be in the Vrishabha Rashi and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

ALSO READ: Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Shubh Muhurat for May 3

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:13 am and be in effect up to 04:56 am. Abhijit Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 11:52 am to 12:45 pm on Tuesday. Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 06:44 pm to 07:08 pm. Vijaya Muharat is predicted to be in effect from 02:31 pm to 03:25 pm on Tuesday.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 3

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will set in at 03:38 pm and end at 05:18 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 12:18 pm to 01:58 pm on Tuesday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 08:59 am to 10:38 pm. Dur Muharat will fall twice on May 3 from 08:19 am to 09:12 am and 11:14 pm to 11:56 pm.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.