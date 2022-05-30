Aaj Ka Panchang, May 30, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 30, 2022: The panchang for Monday or somavaar will mark the Amavasya Tithi (up to 4:59 pm) of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. The day also welcomes Shani Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Shani. Devotees, on this day, worship the Shani Dev and seek his blessings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 30

As per the Panchang predictions, the Sun is going to rise at 05:24 am and set at 7:13 pm on Monday. On the other hand, Moon is not going to show up this day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 30

Amavasya tithi will remain in effect till 4:59 pm on May 30 following which the Pratipada tithi will take place. The Krittika Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 7:12 am. The Sun and the Moon will both be in Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 30

To have success in the work we want to begin, we must learn about the auspicious timings of the day. On Monday the Brahma Muhurat will take effect from 4:03 am to 4:43 am. Whereas Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 11:51 am till 12:46 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat to take place are 7:00 pm to 7:24 pm. The Vijaya Muharat is going to start at 2:37 pm and end at 3:32 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 30

It is equally important to be aware of the inauspicious timing of the day. Try not to begin any good work during these times. Rahu Kaal is going to start from 7:08 am and end at 8:51 am while Gulikai Kaal will arrive from 2:02 pm to 3:46 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat will take place from 10:35 am to 12:19 pm. Lastly, Dur Muharat will occur two times today: From 12:46 pm to 01:42 pm and then from 3:32 pm to 4:28 pm.

