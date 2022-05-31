Aaj Ka Panchang, May 31, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 31, 2022: The panchang for Tuesday or Mangalavaar will mark the Pratipada Tithi (up to 7:18 pm) of the Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. On this day we will observe Rohini Vrat in which women would be fasting for the peace of home and family.

Here are some more details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 31

As per Panchang, the Sun is expected to rise at 05:25 am on Tuesday. It will come down by 7:14 in the evening. The Moon is predicted to rise from 5:45 am on the next day while it will set by 8:13 pm.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 31

Pratipada tithi will begin at will remain in effect till 7:18 pm on May 31. After this time, the Dwitiya tithi will come into effect. The Rohini Nakshatra or constellation will be present up to 10:01 am. The Moon will be in the Vrishabha Rashi up to 11:30 pm and later shift to Mithuna Rashi. The Sun, on the other hand, will stay in the Vrishabha Rashi all the time.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 31

Let’s learn about the good times to begin a new work on this day. On Tuesday, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will arrive from 4:02 am to 4:43 am. Abhijit Muhurat will come into force from 11:51 am till 12:47 pm. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat to arrive are from 7:00 pm to 7:24 pm. The Vijaya Muharat will start at 2:37 pm and end at 3:33 pm.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 31

Along with auspicious timings on May 31, there are a few inauspicious timing that we should be aware of. This Tuesday Rahu Kaal will take place from 3:46 pm to 5:30 pm and Gulikai Kaal will arise from 12:19 pm to 2:03 pm. The Yamaganda Muharat will begin at 8:51 am and will end at 10:35 am. Moreover, Dur Muharat will be observed twice. First in the morning from 8:10 am to 09:05 am and then in the evening from 11:18 pm to 11:58 pm.

