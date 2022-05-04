Aaj Ka Panchang, May 4, 2022: Check Out Nakshatra, Shubh, Ashubh Muhurat And Tithi For Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, MAY 4, 2022: The Panchang for Wednesday or Budhvar will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. No prominent festivals will be celebrated today. Read below to know about Muhurats in case you are planning to host an event or pooja.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise, And Moonset on May 4

According to Panchang, the Sun will be rising at 05:38 am and setting at 6:58 pm on Wednesday. Moon is predicted to be rising at 07:48 am on May 5 and setting at 10:20 pm.

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for May 4

Chaturthi tithi will be in effect all day on Wednesday after 07:32 am. Mrigashirsha nakshatra or constellation is predicted to be in effect full night. On Wednesday, the Moon is going to be in the Vrishabha Rashi up to 04:46 pm after which it will move into Mithuna rashi, and Sun will be in the Mesha Rashi.

Shubh Muhurat for May 4

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will begin at 04:13 am and be in effect up to 04:55 am. Abhijit Muhurat will not be in effect during the day. Godhuli Muhurat is predicted to be in effect from 06:45 pm to 07:09 pm. Vijaya Muharat is predicted to start from 02:31 pm to 03:25 pm on Wednesday.

Ashubh Muhurat for May 4

As per Panchang, Rahu Kaal will set in at 12:18 pm and end at 01:58 pm and Gulikai Kaal will be seen from 10:38 pm to 12:18 pm on Wednesday. The timings for Yamaganda Muharat will be in effect from 07:18 am to 08:58 am. Dur Muharat will fall once on May 4 from 11:51 am to 12:45 pm.

