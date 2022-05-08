Aaj Ka Panchang, May 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 8, 2022: Sunday or Ravivar will mark the Saptami tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. The day commemorates Ganga Saptami, a day devoted to the Goddess Ganga. Since Ganga was reborn on this day, it is also known as Ganga Pujan and Ganga Jayanti. Devotees observe this day by worshipping Goddess Ganga and taking a dip in Ganges or Ganga. Taking a bath in the Ganges on Ganga Saptami is considered extremely auspicious.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 08

According to Panchang, the sun will rise at 05:35 AM on May 8. The sunset time is expected to be 7:00 PM. The moon will peak at 11:15 am on May 8 and set at 01:24 am on May 9.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 08

Saptami Tithi will begin at 02:56 PM on May 7 and will last till 05:00 PM on Sunday. The moon will be in the Karka Rashi on May 8. The sun will rise in Mesh Rashi. Pushya nakshatra, or the Pushya constellation, will be visible till 2:58 PM on May 8.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 08

From 04:10 AM to 04:53 AM, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail. Abhijit Muharat will start at 11:51 am and complete at 12:45 pm. The Godhuli Muhurat lasts from 06:47 PM to 07:11 PM. Vijaya muharat will occur between 02:32 PM and 03:26 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 08

According to Panchang, Rahu Kaal will begin at 05:20 PM and terminate at 07:00 PM on Sunday, whereas Gulikai Kaal will go from 03:39 PM to 05:20 PM. Yamaganda Muharat will take place between 12:18 PM and 01:58 PM. Dur Muharat will begin at 05:13 PM and end at 06:07 PM.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.