Aaj Ka Panchang, May 9, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, May 9, 2022: The Panchang for Monday, or Somvaar, will mark the Ashtami tithi (till 06:32 PM) of the Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakha month. The day is also significant since Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, Bangalamukhi Jayanti, and Masik Durgashtami will all be observed today. Read all the way down to learn more about tithi, nakshatra, shubh and ashubh muhurat for Monday.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MAY 09

The sun will rise at 05:34 AM on May 9, according to Panchang. The sunset is predicted around 07:01 PM. The moon will rise at 12:12 pm on May 9 and set at 2:00 am on May 10.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MAY 09

Ashtami Tithi begins at 05:01 PM on May 8 and ends at 06:32 PM on Monday. On May 9, the Moon will be in the Karka Rashi. Meanwhile, the sun will rise in Mesh Rashi. The Ashlesha constellation, or Ashlesha Nakshatra, will be visible till 05:08 PM on May 9.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 09

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 04:10 AM to 04:52 AM. Abhijit Muharat will begin at 11:51 am and finish at 12:45 pm. Godhuli Muhurat is from 06:48 PM to 07:12 PM. Vijaya muharat will take place between 02:32 and 03:26 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MAY 09

Rahu Kaal will begin at 07:15 AM and conclude at 08:56 AM on Monday, whereas Gulikai Kaal will run from 01:59 PM to 03:39 PM. Yamaganda Muharat will take place between 10:37 AM and 12:18 PM. Bhadra will begin at 05:34 AM and close at 05:50 AM today.

