Aaj Ka Panchang, November 1, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 1, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. On this day, Hindus will celebrate several festivals, including Gopashtami, Masik Durgashtami, Bhadra, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. Learn about auspicious and inauspicious timings, as well as other details, to avoid obstacles in a new work you wish to start today.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET NOVEMBER 1

The Sun will rise at 6:33 AM and will set at 5:36 PM whereas the Moon will rise at 1:26 PM and set at 12:09 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 1

As per Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will last until 11:04 PM, after which the Navami Tithi will begin. The Shravana Nakshatra will be present until 2:53 AM the following day. The Sun will be in the Tula Rashi and the Moon will be in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 1

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will take place between 4:49 AM and 5:41 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be from 5:36 PM to 6:02 PM, and the Abhijit Muhurat will begin at 11:42 AM and end at 12:27 PM. Coming to the Vijaya Muhurat, it is expected to appear between 1:55 PM and 2:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 1

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is likely to take effect from 2:50 PM to 4:13 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 12:04 PM to 1:27 PM. The timings for Yamaganda Muhurat to occur are between 9:19 AM and 10:42 AM. Dur Muhurat will take effect twice: 8:45 AM to 9:30 AM and then from 10:47 PM to 11:39 PM.

