Aaj Ka Panchang, November 12, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 12, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today the Hindus will only be observing a religious event regarded as the Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi. If you are going to conduct an auspicious ceremony today then make sure that you perform it in a proper manner. To make sure that everything goes correctly, read below for Tithi, Nakshatra, and auspicious along with inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 12

The timing for Sun to rise will be at 6:41 AM while for Sunset it will be 5:29 PM. The Moon will rise at 8:21 PM and set at 10:11 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 12

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect till 10:25 PM. Immediately after this, the Panchami Tithi will take place. The Mridashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect till 7:33 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Tula Rashi. On the other hand, the Moon will be in the Mithuna Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 12

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be there from 4:56 AM to 5:48 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:43 AM and 12:27 PM. On the other hand, Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:29 PM to 5:55 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 1:53 PM and 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 12

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 9:23 AM to 10:44 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 6:41 AM to 8:02 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 1:26 PM and 2:47 PM. While the Dur Muhurat will be in twice. First, it will be between 6:41 AM and 7:24 AM. Then, it will be between 7:24 AM and 8:08 AM.

Read all the Latest News here