Aaj Ka Panchang, November 15, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 15, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. The Hindus will only be observing five religious events today: Bhadra, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, and Aadal Yoga. To conduct an auspicious ceremony make sure that you know the important timings of the day. Doing so will help you avoid errors. Read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 15

The timing for Sun to rise will be at 6:43 AM while the Sun will set at 5:28 PM. The timings for Moonrise will be 11:06 PM and for Moonset it will be 12:29 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 15

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect till 5:49 AM on November 15. Right after this, the Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect till 4:13 PM. The placement of the Sun and Moon will be in the Tula Rashi and Karka Rashi respectively.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 15

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be there from 4:57 AM to 5:50 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be there between 5:28 PM and 5:54 PM. On the other hand, the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are between 1:53 PM and 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 15

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 2:47 PM to 4:07 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 12:06 PM to 1:26 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 9:25 AM to 10:45 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First from 8:52 AM to 9:35 AM. Then from 10:46 PM to 11:39 PM.

