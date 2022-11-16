Aaj Ka Panchang, November 16, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 16, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Hindus will be observing six religious events today: Kalabhairav Jayanti, Vrishchika Sankranti, Kalashtami, Masik Krishna Janmashtami, Ganda Moola, and Aadal Yoga. To carry out a ceremony, make sure you are aware of the auspicious times of the day. This will assist you in avoiding challenges. Read on to learn about the shubh and ashubh timings, as well as other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 16

The Sun will rise at 6:44 AM and set at 5:27 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 12:01 AM and will set at 1:05 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 16

The Ashtami Tithi will be in effect for the entire night. The Ashlesha Nakshatra will be present till 6:59 PM. The placement of the Sun will be in the Tula Rashi up to 7:29 PM and the moon will be there in Karka Rashi till 6:59 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 16

As per Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat will start from 4:58 AM to 5:51 AM whereas the Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:27 PM to 5:54 PM. The Amrit Kalam will take place between 5:12 PM and 6:59 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are between 1:53 PM and 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 16

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is predicted to be in effect from 12:06 PM to 1:26 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 10:45 AM to 12:06 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 8:05 AM and 9:25 AM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will occur from 11:44 AM to 12:27 PM.

