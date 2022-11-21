CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aaj Ka Panchang, November 21, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday
Aaj Ka Panchang, November 21, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

By: News Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 00:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Aaj Ka Panchang, November 21, 2022: Today the Sun will be rising at 6:48 AM and will set at 5:25 PM. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Aaj Ka Panchang, November 21, 2022: Today, Hindus will be observing Utpanna Ekadashi Prana, Pradosh Vrat, and Vidaal Yoga

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 21, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today, Hindus will be observing Utpanna Ekadashi Prana, Pradosh Vrat, and Vidaal Yoga. To avoid making any mistakes while conducting an auspicious ceremony or performing a puja, read below. It is essential that you are aware of the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 21

Today the Sun will be rising at 6:48 AM and will set at 5:25 PM. While the timings for moonrise will be 4:50 AM on November 22 and for Moonset it will be 3:39 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 21

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect till 10:07 AM. Immediately after this, the Trayodashi Tithi will take place. The Chitra Nakshatra will be from 2:14 AM on November 22. The Sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi and the placement of the Moon will be in the Kanya Rashi till 12:30 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 21

The auspicious timings that are predicted for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:01 AM to 5:55 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in from 11:46 AM to12:28 PM. According to the Drik Panchang, the Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:25 PM and 5:52 PM. Then again from 1:53 PM to 2:35 PM are the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 21

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 8:08 AM to 9:28 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 1:26 PM and 2:46 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 10:47 AM to 12:07 PM. As always, the Dur Muhurat will be if effect twice, first from 12:28 PM to 1:11 PM.

first published:November 21, 2022, 00:01 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 00:01 IST