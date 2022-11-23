Aaj Ka Panchang, November 23, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 23, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. The Hindus will observe several religious events today which include Darsha Amavasya, Anvadhan, Margashirsha Amavasya, Vinchudo, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, and Aadal Yoga. To get rid of obstacles from starting a new work this Wednesday, read on for auspicious and inauspicious timings, as well as other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 23

The time for Sun to rise is 6:50 AM and it will set at 5:25 PM. The timing for Moonrise is not certain but it will be seen coming down the sky at 4:54 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 23

The Chaturdashi Tithi will be in effect till 6:53 AM, thereafter the Amavasya Tithi will take place. The Vishakha Nakshatra will be in effect till 9:37 PM. The Sun will be in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will rest in Tula Rashi up to 4:04 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 23

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Brahma Muhurat is predicted to be there from 5:03 AM to 5:56 AM. On the other hand, the Godhuli Muhurat will occur from 5:22 PM to 5:49 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat will be there between 1:53 PM and 2:36 PM. The timings for Amrit Kalam are 1:24 PM to 2:54 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 23

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to be in effect between 12:07 PM and 1:27 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 10:48 AM to 12:07 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 8:09 AM and 9:29 AM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will take place from 11:46 AM to 12:29 PM.

