Aaj Ka Panchang, November 24, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 24, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. Today, Hindus will be observing Ishti, Vinchudo, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Aadal Yoga, five religious’ events. To avoid ill omens while performing an auspicious ceremony or starting your work without obstacles, know about the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other crucial details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 24

Today, the Sun will be rising at 6:51 AM and will set at 5:25 PM. While the timings for Moonrise will be 7:05 AM and for Moonset it will be 5:41 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 24

The Pratipada Tithi will be in effect till 1:37 AM on November 25. Immediately after this, the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. The Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect till 7:37 PM. This Thursday the placement of the Sun and the Moon will be in the Vrishchika Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 24

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings that are predicted for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:03 AM to 5:57 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect between 11:47 AM and 12:29 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:22 PM and 5:49 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there from 1:53 PM to 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 24

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 1:27 PM to 2:46 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 9:29 AM and 10:48 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 6:51 AM to 8:10 AM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice, first from 10:22 AM to 11:04 AM and then from 2:36 PM to 3:18 PM.

