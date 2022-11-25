Aaj Ka Panchang, November 25, 2022: Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 25, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. From Chandra Darshana and Vinchudo to Ganda Moola, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga, Hindus will be observing five religious festivals. If you want to start your work on a good note, then it is essential to be aware of the necessary details of the day. Read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 25

Today, the Sun will be rising at 6:52 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. While the Moon will rise at 8:16 AM and set at 6:37 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 25

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect till 10:34 PM. Immediately after this, the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect till 5:21 PM. This Friday, the placement of the Sun will be in the Vrishchika Rashi. The Moon will also be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi but only till 5:21 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 25

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings that are predicted for the Brahma Muhurat will be between 5:04 AM and 5:58 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:47 AM to 12:29 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:22 PM to 5:49 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there between 1:53 PM and 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 25

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 10:49 AM to 12:08 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 8:11 AM and 9:30 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 2:46 PM to 4:05 PM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be if effect twice, first from 8:58 AM to 9:40 AM and then from 12:29 PM to 1:11 PM.

