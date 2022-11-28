Aaj Ka Panchang, November 28, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 28, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. On this day, Hindus have eight religious events lined up, which are: Vivah Panchami, Subrahmanya Sashti, Naga Panchami, Skanda Sashti, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga.

Since this day marks several religious events, the devotees are likely to perform religious ceremonies. Some people may also plan on starting something new. To avoid ill omens and obstacles, read below to find out the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 28

Today the Sun will be rising at 6:54 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. While the timings for Moonrise will be 11:23 AM and for Moonset it will be 9:59 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 28

The Panchami Tithi will be in effect till 1:35 PM. Immediately after this, the Shashthi Tithi will take place. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect till 10:29 PM. This Monday the placement of the Sun will be in the Vrishchika Rashi while the Moon will be placed in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 28

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings that are predicted for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:06 AM to 6:00 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect between 11:48 AM and 12:30 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:21 PM and 5:49 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be there from 1:54 PM to 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 28

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 8:13 AM to 9:31 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 1:28 PM and 2:46 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 10:50 AM to 12:09 PM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat will be if effect twice, first from 12:30 PM to 1:12 PM. Then it will be there between 2:36 PM and 3:18 PM.

