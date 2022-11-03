Aaj Ka Panchang, November 3, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 3, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will be observing three festivals today, which are: Kansa Vadh, Panchaka, and Ravi Yoga. If you are planning on embarking on a new venture and want to avoid any hindrances. Moreover, if you want to ensure that everything is done correctly and during the right timings, read below for the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 3

The Sun will rise at 6:34 AM and will set at 5:35 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 2:47 AM and set at 2:18 AM on November 4.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 3

The Dashami Tithi will be in effect till 7:30 PM. Right after this, the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:49 AM on November 4. The Sun will be placed in the Tula Rashi. While the placement of the moon is predicted to be in the Vrishchika Rashi up to 9:06 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 3

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be between 4:50 AM and 5:42 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat is going to be there from 11:42 AM to 12:26 PM and Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:35 PM to 6:01 PM. While the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:56 PM and 2:39 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 3

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 1:27 PM to 2:50 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:19 AM to 10:42 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 6:34 AM and 7:57 AM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. At first, it will be there from 10:14 AM to 10:58 AM. Then, it will be between 2:39 PM and 3:23 PM.

Read all the Latest News here