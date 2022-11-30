Aaj Ka Panchang, November 30, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 30, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha. The six religious events that the Hindus will be observing today are Masik Durgashtami, Bhadra, Panchaka, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To avoid any ill omens while conducting an auspicious ceremony read below to be aware of the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 30

The Sun will rise at 6:55 AM and will set at 5:24 PM. The timing for the Moon to rise will be 12:48 PM and the Moon will be setting at 12:12 AM on December 1.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 30

The Saptami Tithi will be in effect till 8:58 AM. Right after this, the Ashtami Tithi will take place. The Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be in effect till 7:11 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Vrishchika Rashi and the Moon will be placed in the Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 30

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat will be from 5:07 AM to 6:01 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will not be in effect today. The Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:21 PM and 5:48 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:54 PM and 2:36 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 30

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be in effect from 12:10 PM to 1:28 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there between 10:51 AM and 12:10 PM. The inauspicious timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be there between 8:14 AM and 9:33 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 11:49 AM to 12:31 PM.

Read all the Latest News here