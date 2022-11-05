Aaj Ka Panchang, November 5, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 5, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will be observing eleven religious festivals today: Devutthana Ekadashi Parana, Shani Trayodashi, Tulsi Vivah, Yogeshwara Dwadashi, Pradosh Vrat, Tamasa Manvadi, Panchaka, Ganda Moola, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. Tulsi Vivah has a special significance among the Hindu community. The day marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu after a four-month sleeping period. If you want to perform all the rituals at the right times this Saturday, then read here.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 5

The Sun will rise at 6:36 AM and will set at 5:33 PM. Whereas the Moon will rise at 3:52 PM and set at 4:20 AM on November 6.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 5

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect till 6:08 PM. Post this, the Trayodashi Tithi will take place. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect till 11:56 PM. The Sun will be in the Tula Rashi and the Moon in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 5

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be between 4:52 AM and 5:44 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will start at 11:43 AM and end at 12:26 PM and Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:33 PM to 5:59 PM. On the other hand, the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:54 PM and 2:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 5

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 9:20 AM to 10:42 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 6:36 AM to 7:58 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 1:27 PM to 2:49 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. First, it will be between 6:36 AM and 7:20 AM. Then, it will start at 7:20 AM and end at 8:03 AM.

