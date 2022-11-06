Aaj Ka Panchang, November 6, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 6, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will be observing several major religious events today: Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, Vishweshwara Vrat, Panchaka, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning to start a new work, you should be aware of the Shubh and Ashubh timings to avoid bad luck. Read here to learn about such details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 6

The Sun will rise at 6:37 AM and will set at 5:33 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 4:23 PM and set at 5:19 AM on the following day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 6

According to the Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will be in effect till 4:28 PM. Right after this, the Chaturdashi Tithi will take place. The Revati Nakshatra will be in effect till 12:04 AM on November 7. The Sun will rest in the Tula Rashi whereas the placement of the moon is predicted to be in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 6

The auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be between 4:52 AM and 5:44 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat is going to be there from 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM and Godhuli Muhurat will be in effect from 5:33 PM to 5:59 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:54 PM and 2:38 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 6

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is predicted to be there from 4:11 PM to 5:33 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 2:49 PM to 4:11 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 12:05 PM and 1:27 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 4:05 PM to 4:49 PM.

Read all the Latest News here