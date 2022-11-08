Aaj Ka Panchang, November 8, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, NOVEMBER 8, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. The 12 religious events that Hindus will be observing today are: Bhishma Pachak Ends, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Pushkara Snana, Chandra Grahan Purnima, Kartika Ashtahnika Ends, Kartika Ratha Yatra, Kartika Purnima Vrat, Kartika Purnima, Anvadhan, Uttama Manvadi, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Aadal Yoga.

In India, a partial lunar eclipse will be visible in Delhi, beginning at Moonrise at 5:32 PM and ending at 6:18 PM. Only the eastern parts of India including Kolkata, Siliguri, Patna, Ranchi, and Guwahati will be able to see the total lunar eclipse. With so many festivals lined up, today is an auspicious day. Make sure that you do everything right on your part to avoid ill omens. To know the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details, read below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON NOVEMBER 8

The Sun will rise at 6:38 AM and will set at 5:31 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 5:28 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR NOVEMBER 8

The Purnima Tithi will be in effect till 4:31 PM. Right after this, the Pratipada Tithi will take place. The Bharani Nakshatra will be in effect till 1:39 AM on November 9. The placement of the Sun and the Moon will be in the Tula Rashi and Mesha Rashi respectively.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 8

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be between 4:53 AM and 5:46 AM. While the Abhijit Muhurat is going to be there from 11:43 AM to 12:26 PM and Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:31 PM to 5:58 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:54 PM and 2:37 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR NOVEMBER 8

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be between 2:48 PM and 4:10 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:05 PM to 1:26 PM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 9:21 AM and 10:43 AM. The Dur Muhurat will be there between 8:49 AM and 9:32 AM.

