Aaj Ka Panchang, October 10, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 10, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will be observing several major religious events on this day which include Ishti, Panchaka, Ganda Moola, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To get all your tasks completed successfully, learn about the auspicious and inauspicious timings.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 10

The Sun will rise at 6:19 AM and will set at 5:57 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 6:23 PM and set at 6:31 AM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 10

The Pratipada Tithi will be in effect till 3:41 AM and after that, the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. Revati Nakshatra will be present until 4:02 PM. The Sun is going to be in the Kanya Rashi and the moon will rest in the Meena Rashi up to 4:02 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 10

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is predicted to appear between 4:40 AM and 5:29 AM whereas Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:45 AM to 12:31 PM. Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:45 PM to 6:09 PM and the timings for Amrit Kalam will be between 1:40 PM and 3:15 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 10

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is going to occur from 7:46 AM to 9:13 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will arrive from 1:35 PM to 3:02 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 10:41 AM to 12:08 PM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will appear twice, first from 12:31 PM to 1:18 PM and then from 2:51 PM to 3:37 PM.

