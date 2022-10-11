Aaj Ka Panchang, October 11, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 11, 2022: The Panchang for this Tuesday will mark the Dwitiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will be observing five major religious events on this day which include Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Amrita Siddhi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. If you are intending to organise an auspicious event today, then you should be aware of the Shubh timings. Take a look below for details in this regard.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 11

The Sun will rise at 6:19 AM and will set at 5:56 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 6:56 PM and set at 7:32 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 11

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect till 1:29 AM (October 12) and after that, the Tritiya Tithi will take place. Ashwini Nakshatra will be present until 4:17 PM. The Sun is going to be in the Kanya Rashi and the moon will rest in the Mesha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 11

The Brahma Muhurat is going to appear between 4:40 AM and 5:30 AM whereas Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:44 AM to 12:31 PM. Amrit Kalam will be there from 9:01 AM to 10:38 AM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:44 PM and 6:08 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 11

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is likely to occur from 3:02 PM to 4:29 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will arrive from 12:08 PM to 1:35 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 9:13 AM to 10:41 AM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will appear twice, first from 8:39 AM to 9:25 AM and then from 10:54 PM to 11:43 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here