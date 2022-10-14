Aaj Ka Panchang, October 14, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 14, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika. The two major religious events that Hindus will be observing today are Rohini Vrat and Vidaal Yoga. Want to organise an auspicious ceremony for starting something new? To ensure that your day goes by smoothly, read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings, among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 14

The Sun will rise at 6:21 AM and will set at 5:53 PM. On the other hand, the Moon will rise at 8:52 PM and set at 10:30 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 14

Today, the Panchami Tithi will be in effect till 4:52 AM on October 15. The Shashthi Tithi will take place immediately after the Panchami Tithi concludes. The Rohini Nakshatra will be in effect until 8:47 PM. The Sun is predicted to be in the Kanya Rashi and the moon will be placed in the Vrishabha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 14

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be between 4:41 AM and 5:31 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:41 PM to 6:05 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be between 2:02 PM and 2:48 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 14

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 10:40 AM to 12:07 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:48 AM to 9:14 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 3:00 PM and 4:26 PM. On the other hand, the Dur Muhurat is going to be in effect twice. At first, it will be there from 8:39 AM to 9:26 AM, then from 12:30 PM to 1:16 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here