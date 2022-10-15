Aaj Ka Panchang, October 15, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 15, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Shashthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartika. The three major religious events that Hindus will be observing today include Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning on starting something new, it is important to know the necessary details about the day. To ensure that your day goes by without any obstacles, read below to find out the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 15

The Sun will rise at 6:22 AM and will set at 5:52 PM. The Moon will rise at 9:39 PM and set at 11:27 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 15

Today, the Shashthi Tithi will be in effect all night. The Variyana Tithi will take place immediately after the Shashthi Tithi ends. The Mrigashirsha Nakshatra will be in effect until 11:22 PM. The Sun is predicted to be in the Kanya Rashi and the moon will be placed in the Vrishabha Rashi upto 10:02 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 15

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be between 4:42 AM and 5:32 AM. On the other hand, the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:44 AM to 12:30 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:40 PM to 6:04 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 2:02 PM to 2:48 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 15

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 9:14 AM to 10:40 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 7:48 AM to 9:14 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 1:33 PM to 2:59 PM. The Dur Muhurat is going to be in effect twice. First, it will be there from 6:22 AM to 7:08 AM and then from 7:08 AM to 7:54 AM.

