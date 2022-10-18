Aaj Ka Panchang, October 18, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Tuesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 18, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will be observing one religious event today, which is Aadal Yoga. Planning on starting a new business or conducting an auspicious ceremony? Ensure that the day goes by smoothly in the absence of any hindrance. Read below for the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details to have a good day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 18

The Sun will rise at 6:23 AM and will set at 5:49 PM. While the Moon will rise at 12:20 AM on October 19 and set at 1:54 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 18

Today, the Ashtami Tithi will be in effect all night. The Navami Tithi will take place immediately after the Ashtami Tithi ends. The Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect all night. The Sun is predicted to be in the Tula Rashi. While the placement of the Moon will be in the Karka Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 18

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be between 4:43 AM and 5:33 AM. On the other hand, the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:37 PM to 6:01 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 2:00 PM to 2:46 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 18

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 2:57 PM to 4:23 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 12:06 PM to 1:32 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 9:15 AM to 10:40 AM. The Dur Muhurat is going to be in effect twice. First from 8:41 AM to 9:26 AM and then from 10:51 PM to 11:41 PM.

