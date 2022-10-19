Aaj Ka Panchang, October 19, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 19, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika. Hindus will be observing four religious event today: Bhadra, Ganda Moola, Aadal Yoga and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning on taking an important decision today then ensure that noting goes wrong, know the important details of the day. Read below for the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details to avoid any hinderance.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 19

The Sun will rise at 6:24 AM and will set at 5:48 PM. The Moon will rise at 1:17 AM on October 20 and set at 2:33 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 19

Today, the Navami Tithi will be in effect till 2:13. The Navami Tithi will take place immediately after the Ashtami Tithi ends. The Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect till 8:02 AM. The Sun is predicted to be in the Karka Rashi. While the placement of the Moon will be in the Tula Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 19

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be between 4:43 AM and 5:34 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will not be in effect today. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be there from 5:36 PM to 6:00 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 19

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 12:06 PM to 1:31 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:40 AM to 12:06 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 7:50 AM to 9:15 AM. The timings for the Dur Muhurat are from 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM.

