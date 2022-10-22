Aaj Ka Panchang, October 22, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Dhanteras

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 22, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartika. This day will be celebrated as Dhanteras, the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is a festival in which Lord Kuber and Goddess Laxmi are worshipped. If you are planning to conduct a ceremony today, you should be aware of the auspicious and inauspicious times. Read here for all the important details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 22

The Sun will rise at 6:26 AM and will set at 5:45 PM whereas the Moon will rise at 4:07 AM on October 23 and set at 4:10 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 22

As per Drik Panchang, the Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect till 6:02 PM. The Trayodashi Tithi will take place immediately after Dwadashi ends. The Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will be present till 1:50 PM. The Sun is going to stay in the Tula Rashi and the Moon will be in the Simha Rashi up to 8:05 PM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 22

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is predicted to occur between 4:45 AM and 5:35 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be there between 11:43 AM and 12:28 PM. On the other hand, the timings for Godhuli Muhurat are from 5:44 PM to 6:10 PM. Vijaya Muhurat will be in effect from 1:58 AM to 2:44 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 22

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is expected to arrive from 9:16 AM to 10:41 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 6:26 AM to 7:51 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there between 1:30 PM and 2:55 PM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will be in effect from 6:26 AM to 7:57 AM.

