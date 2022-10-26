Aaj Ka Panchang, October 26, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Wednesday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 26, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Pratipada Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. This day has a lot of festivals lined up starting with Govardhan Puja, Annakut, Bali Pratipada, Dyuta Krida, Gujarati New Year, Bhai Dooj, Yama Dwitiya, Ishti and Aadal Yoga.

ALSO READ: When is Bhai Dooj 2022? Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance during Diwali

On the auspicious day of Bhai Dooj which marks the exceptional bond between siblings, make sure that you know the right timings to perform the rituals. To ensure that everything goes by smoothly, read below to know the auspicious timings and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 26

The Sun will rise at 6:29 AM and will set at 5:41 PM. The Moon will rise at 7:09 AM and set at 6:10 PM.

ALSO READ: Govardhan Puja and Gudi Padwa 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance on Diwali

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 26

Today, the Pratipada Tithi will be in effect till 2:42 PM. Immediately after this, the Dwitiya Tithi will take place. The Swati Nakshatra will be in effect till 1:24 PM. The placement of both the Sun and the Moon is going to be in the Tula Rashi.

ALSO READ: Chitragupta Puja 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 26

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be between 4:46 AM and 5:38 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will not be in effect today. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be between 5:41 PM and 6:07 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are going to be from 1:58 PM to 2:42 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 26

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 12:05 PM to 1:29 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 10:41 AM to 12:05 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there between 7:53 AM and 9:17 AM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will be there from 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM.

Read all the Latest News here