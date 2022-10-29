Aaj Ka Panchang, October 29, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Saturday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 29, 2022: The Panchang for this Saturday will mark the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. The Hindu festivals lined up for the day are Labh Panchami, Bhadra, Vinchudo, Ganda Moola and Ravi Yoga. If you are planning on conducting an auspicious ceremony, make sure to do it correctly and at the right time. Moreover, to avoid any hindrances along the way, read below for the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 29

The Sun will rise at 6:31 AM and will set at 5:38 PM while the Moon will rise at 10:33 AM and set at 8:49 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 29

The Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect till 8:13 AM. Right after this, the Panchami Tithi will take place and will be in effect till 5:49 AM on October 30. The Jyeshtha Nakshatra will be in effect till 9:06 AM. The Sun will be placed in the Tula Rashi. While the placement of the moon is predicted to be in the Vrishchika Rashi up to 9:06 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 29

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for Brahma Muhurat will be between 4:48 AM and 5:39 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat is going to be there from 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM and Godhuli Muhurat will there from 5:38 PM to 6:04 PM. While the predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 1:56 PM and 2:40 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 29

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 9:18 AM to 10:41 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 6:31 AM to 7:54 AM. The timings for Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 1:28 PM and 2:52 PM. The Dur Muhurat will be in effect twice. At first, it will be there from 6:31 AM to 7:15 AM. Then, it will be between 7:15 AM and 8:00 AM.

