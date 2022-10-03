Aaj Ka Panchang, October 3, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 3, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will be observing seven religious events on this day: Saraswati Puja, Durga Ashtami, Sandhi Puja, Masik Durgashtami, Ravi Yoga and Aadal Yoga.

Today is the second day of Saraswati Puja and Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the 9-day gala, Navratri. On this day, the devotees worship Mahagauri, who is believed to defeat the evil forces of the universe. To avoid any hindrances while performing the ceremonies, read below for the auspicious and inauspicious timings among other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 3

The Sun will rise at 5:50 AM and will set at 6:09 PM. While the Moon will rise at 11:42 AM and set at 1:42 AM on October 4.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 3

Today, the Ashtami Tithi will be in effect till 3:07 PM. Soon after this, the Navami Tithi will take place. The Purva Ashadha Nakshatra will be in effect until 10:55 PM. The placement of the Sun will be in the Kanya Rashi. While the Moon will be placed in the Dhanu Rashi until 4:32 AM on October 4.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 3

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat this Monday are predicted to be between 4:16 AM and 5:03 AM. Whereas the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:35 AM to 12:24 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat will be from 5:56 PM to 6:20 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:02 PM to 2:52 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 3

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 7:22 AM to 8:55 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 1:32 PM to 3:04 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be from 10:27 AM to 11:59 AM. And the Dur Muhurat is predicted to be in effect twice, first from 12:24 PM to 1:13 PM and then between 2:52 PM and 3:41 PM.

