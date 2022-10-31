Aaj Ka Panchang, October 31, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Monday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 31, 2022: The Panchang for this Monday will mark the Saptami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartika. On this day, Hindus will celebrate several festivals, including Chhath Puja (last day), Jalaram Bapa Jayanti, Kartika Ashtahnika, Bhadra, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Aadal Yoga. To avoid hindrances in a new work you want to start today, learn about auspicious and inauspicious timings, as well as other details.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 31

The Sun will rise at 6:32 AM and will set at 5:37 PM whereas the Moon will rise at 12:36 PM and set at 11:00 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 31

As per Drik Panchang, the Saptami Tithi will last until 01:11 AM on November 1, after which the Ashtami Tithi will begin. The Uttara Ashadha Nakshatra will be present until 4:15 AM the following day. The Sun will be in the Tula Rashi and the Moon will be in the Dhanu Rashi up to 11:24 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 31

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will take place between 04:49 AM and 05:40 AM. The Godhuli Muhurat will be present from 5:37 PM to 6:03 PM, and the Abhijit Muhurat will be there from 11:42 AM to 12:27 PM. Meanwhile, the Vijaya Muhurat is expected to appear between 01:55 and 02:40 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 31

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is likely to take effect from 07:55 AM to 09:18 AM. The Gulikai Kaal will be there from 01:28 PM to 02:51 PM. The timings for Yamaganda Muhurat to occur are between 10:41 AM to 12:04 PM. Dur Muhurat will take effect twice; first from 12:27 PM to 1:11 PM and then from 02:40 PM to 03:24 PM.

