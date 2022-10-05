Aaj Ka Panchang, October 5, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details on Dussehra and Durga Puja

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 5, 2022: The Panchang for this Wednesday will mark the Dashami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will be observing major religious events like Durga Visarjan and Dussehra. Tonight people will set the big structures of Ravana on fire and celebrate the victory of good over evil. As the day welcomes these auspicious occasions, people should ensure that they perform the necessary rituals at the correct times. For such details have a look below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 5

The Sun will rise at 6:16 AM and will set at 6:03 PM. The Moon will rise at 3:27 PM and set at 2:17 AM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 5

According to the Drikpanchang, the Dashami Tithi will be in effect till 12:00 PM. Thereafter, the Ekadashi Tithi will take place. The Shravana Nakshatra will be present until 9:15 PM. The Sun will be resting in the Kanya Rashi and the moon will be in the Makara Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 5

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat timings are predicted to occur between 4:38 AM and 5:27 AM. On the other hand, the Godhuli Muhurt will be in effect from 5:51 PM to 6:15 PM. The timings for Amrit Kalam will be between 11:33 AM and 1:02 PM. The Vijaya Muhurat is going to arrive from 2:07 PM to 2:54 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 5

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is likely to be in effect from 12:09 PM to 1:38 PM. Whereas the Gulikai Kaal will arrive from 10:41 AM to 12:09 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 7:44 AM to 9:13 AM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will appear from 7:44 AM to 9:13 AM.

