Aaj Ka Panchang, October 6, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 6, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will be observing five major events that include Papankusha Ekadashi, Padmanabha Dwadashi, Bhadra, Panchaka, and Vidaal Yoga. If you are planning to hold a religious ceremony at your place today, then you should be aware of the auspicious as well as inauspicious timings. Get all the essential details below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 6

The Sun will rise at 6:17 AM and will set at 6:02 PM. While the Moon will rise at 4:09 PM and set at 3:24 AM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 6

The Ekadashi Tithi will be in effect till 9:40 AM and after that, the Dwadashi Tithi will take place. Dhanishtha Nakshatra will be present until 7:42 PM. The Sun will be resting in the Kanya Rashi and the moon will be in the Makara Rashi up to 8:28 AM.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 6

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is likely to arrive from 4:39 AM to 5:28 AM. On the other hand, the Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM. Godhuli Muhurt will be there from 5:50 PM to 6:14 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 2:07 PM and 2:54 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 6

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is predicted to occur from 11:37 PM to 3:05 PM and the Gulikai Kaal will arrive from 9:13 AM to 10:41 AM, according to the Drik Panchang. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 6:17 AM to 7:45 AM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will come into effect twice, first from 10:12 AM to 10:59 AM and then from 2:54 PM to 3:41 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here