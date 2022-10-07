Aaj Ka Panchang, October 7, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Friday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 7, 2022: The Panchang for this Friday will mark the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will be observe six major religious events today which include Papankusha Ekadashi Parana, Pradosh Vrat, Panchaka, Ravi Yoga, Aadal Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. People should be aware of the auspicious and inauspicious times of this day if they are planning to begin a new work and want success in it. For such details take a glance below.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 7

The Sun will rise at 6:17 AM and will set at 6:00 PM whereas the Moon will rise at 4:46 PM and set at 4:28 AM on the next day.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 7

The Dwadashi Tithi will be in effect till 7:26 AM and after that, the Trayodashi Tithi will take place. Shatabhisha Nakshatra will be present until 6:17 PM. The Sun will be resting in the Kanya Rashi and the moon will be in the Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 7

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is going to arrive from 4:39 AM to 5:28 AM. Abhijit Muhurat on the other hand will be in effect from 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM. Godhuli Muhurt will be there from 5:49 PM to 6:13 PM. The timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 2:06 PM and 2:53 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 7

The inauspicious Rahu Kaal is likely to occur between 10:41 AM and 12:09 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will arrive from 7:45 AM to 9:13 AM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 3:05 PM to 4:32 PM. Meanwhile, Dur Muhurat will come into effect twice, first from 8:38 AM to 9:25 AM and then from 12:32 PM to 1:19 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here