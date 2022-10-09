Aaj Ka Panchang, October 9, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Sunday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, OCTOBER 9, 2022: The Panchang for this Sunday will mark the Purnima Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina. Hindus will be observing many religious events on this day: Kojagara Puja, Sharad Purnima, Valmiki Jayanti, Meerabai Jayanti, Ashwina Navapada Oli Ends, Ashwina Purnima Vrat, Ashwina Purnima, Anvadhan, Bhadra, Panchaka, Ganda Moola, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Aadal Yoga.

On the auspicious occasion of Kojagara Puja, devotees are likely to conduct an auspicious ceremony. Therefore, to ensure that the rituals are performed smoothly, be aware of the important timings of the day. Read on to get the details of the day.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON OCTOBER 9

The Sun will rise at 6:18 AM and will set at 5:58 PM while the Moon will rise at 5:51 PM this Sunday.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR OCTOBER 9

Today, the Purnima Tithi will be in effect till 2:24 AM on October 10. The Pratipada Tithi will take place immediately after the Purnima Tithi ends. The Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will be in effect until 4:21 PM. The Sun will be placed in the Kanya Rashi and the moon will be placed in the Meena Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 9

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat are predicted to be between 4:40 AM and 5:29 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be in effect from 11:45 AM to 12:31 PM. The timings for Godhuli Muhurat there from 5:46 PM to 6:10 PM. The predicted timings for Vijaya Muhurat will be between 2:05 PM and 2:51 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR OCTOBER 9

The inauspicious timings for the Rahu Kaal are predicted to be from 4:31 PM to 5:58 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 3:03 PM to 4:31 PM. The Yagamanda Muhurat will be between 12:08 PM to 1:36 PM. While the Dur Muhurat is predicted to be in from 4:25 PM to 5:11 PM.

