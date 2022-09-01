Aaj Ka Panchang, September 1, 2022: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details for Thursday

AAJ KA PANCHANG, SEPTEMBER 1, 2022: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Panchami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. Hindus will be observing five religious occasions on this day: Rishi Panchami, Samvatsari Parva, Skanda Sashti, Ravi Yoga, and Vidaal Yoga. To get all your tasks successfully completed you should be aware of the auspicious as well as inauspicious timings of the day. Take a look below to find out details regarding the same.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: Watch Live Aarti From Siddhivinayak Temple HERE on All 10 Days of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON SEPTEMBER 1

The Sun will rise at 5:59 AM and will set at 6:43 PM whereas the Moon will rise at 10:26 AM and set at 9:45 PM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR SEPTEMBER 1

The Panchami Tithi will remain in effect till 3:22 PM and immediately after that, the Shashthi Tithi will take place. The Swati Nakshatra will be in effect up to 12:12 AM on September 2. The sun will be present in the Simha Rashi and the moon will be in the Tula Rashi.

ALSO READ: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English, Hindi and Marathi to Share on Ganeshotsav

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 1

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurat to occur are 4:29 AM to 5:14 AM and the timings for Godhuli Muhurat to arrive are between 6:30 PM and 6:54 PM. Amrit Kalam, on the other hand, is expected to be there from 3:24 PM to 5:00 PM.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR SEPTEMBER 1

The Rahu Kaal is going to take place from 1:56 PM to 3:32 PM. The Gulikai Kaal will be in effect from 9:10 AM to 10:45 AM and the Yagamanda Muhurat will be there from 5:59 AM to 07:34 AM. Meanwhile, the Dur Muhurat will arrive twice, first in the morning from 10:14 AM to 11:04 AM and next in the late noon from 3:19 PM to 4:10 PM.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here